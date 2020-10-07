Malik asks youth to play role in uplift of society

ISLAMABAD: Senate’s Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Abdul Rehman Malik Tuesday said youth are the backbone of any nation and they play a vital role in nation-building and development of society.

“Youth have the power to develop a country and change the fate of the nation and help in moving forward and determine the future of the country,” he said in a meeting with a delegation of the Student Youth Council called on him on Tuesday at Parliament House. The delegation of Youth Council included students from various universities across the country and was led by Muhammad Shahzad, President YCP.

Rehman Malik advised the students to determine their future and work day and night to achieve the goal. He added that the youth should play their role in the prevention and control of drugs by using their abilities. He said that our history has witnessed that the youth had played a very important role in the formation of Pakistan.

Rehman Malik in his address to the students stressed that no country in the world can develop and progress unless it imparts education to the young generation. He said that Pakistan currently has the largest youth population. “More than 64% of the total population of Pakistan is under 30 years of age and more than 29% is between 15 years of age which is huge manpower. Unfortunately, youth in our country is facing a lot of problems nowadays,’ he added. He emphasized, "We need to provide more opportunities to the youth by setting up vocational training institutes.”

On the occasion, the members of the Student Youth Council apprised Rehman Malik of the problems facing them and they emphasized the necessary legislation to strengthen the youth. The members of the Student Youth Council thanked Senator Rehman Malik for giving them the opportunity to visit Parliament House and discuss issues.