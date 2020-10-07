ETPB starts geo tagging of its properties

LAHORE: The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) on the recommendations of its task force has initiated geo-tagging to secure and look after agriculture and urban properties at 7,582 places in the country. The ETPB under the supervision of its Chairman Dr Aamer Ahmed had evolved rules and regulations pertaining to geo-tagging, while the ETPB officials in all districts had also been apprised in this regard, said a spokesman for the ETPB here on Tuesday.

ETPB Chairman Dr Aamer Ahmed said that the step would help increase revenue of the trust besides securing its assets, adding that the Survey of Pakistan would provide services for geo-tagging process.

The ETPB chairman directed the officials to cooperate and provide all possible assistance for the survey and said

that attendance and complete record of all district staff should be maintained to smoothly run the process.