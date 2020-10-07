Teenage girl ‘who stole bikes under guise of boy’ arrested

KARACHI: The police on Tuesday arrested a teenage girl who allegedly stole motorcyles in the city while disguising herself as a boy.

The Mauripur police said the arrested girl had been identified as 18-year-old Binish who used to steal motorcycles along with her two accomplices 14-year-old Chohto and 20-year-old Basit who are yet to be arrested.

The girl is said to be a resident of Lyari and she practised boxing. She, however, denied the accusations and said that she did not steal any motorcycle but someone had given a stolen motorcycle to her. She said she was arrested because police recovered the stolen motorcycle from her possession.

Meanwhile, police claimed that the three-member gang used to snatch or steal motorcycles of new models and they were also looking for the dealers to whom the gang sold those motorcycles. The girl has been handed over to the women police.