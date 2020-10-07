More groups to join PDM in coming weeks

ISLAMABAD: The base of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) could widen within few weeks just before commencement of final assault as some professional bodies, groups of national stature and five smaller political parties have approached the leadership of the movement to join it.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) that declined to become part of the united opposition of the PDM initially, would have talks with the movement leadership if invited for dialogue down the line in a couple of weeks.

Well-placed sources told The News here Tuesday that the PDM is keen to bring JI on board since its political approach has close proximity of the movement thinking. The Jamaat has no reservations about the scheme of things being forwarded by the PDM, but its major reservation is that the movement hasn’t declared enforcement of Islamic system in the country as its objective.

Interestingly, the PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (JUI-F) was part of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) for five years in the wake of campaign for the 2002 general elections and they shared power in KP government with the JUI-F chief minister. Furthermore, current members of the National Assembly of JUI-F and Jamaat-e-Islami are also sitting in the House under the banner of MMA.

The JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has maintained that the PDM hasn’t made enforcement of Shariah system in the country as its manifesto. In brief chat with The News Tuesday, he said he would soon dilate upon the issue and explain the possibility of joining hands with the united opposition or otherwise. The JI is opposed to the incumbent government tooth and nail, but it opted to carry on its struggle against rulers independent of joining any conglomeration. The Jamaat has been out in public since months and demanding uprooting of the government. The sources said that the PDM has asked one of its committees to establish contact with the Jamaat so that it should join the united efforts against the government by agreeing to minimum points for combined efforts. The sources reminded that some leaders in the Jamaat are interested in having handshake with the PDM viewing it “tolerable” at the face of the present government.

The sources revealed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has also impressed upon his party leaders to bring the Jamaat in its fold since it had long association with such movements. On the contrary, the government is trying very hard to keep the Jamaat away from the PDM since it believes that presence of Jamaat-e-Islami in the ranks of the united opposition could make it a lethal combination.