Punjab IGP shuffles 11 senior cops

LAHORE: IGP Inam Ghani issued orders for transfer and posting of 11 police officers including the SSP Operations Lahore on Tuesday. According to a notification, SSP (Law & Order) to CM Ghulam Mubashir Maken has been posted as DPO Sheikhupura while the incumbent Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin has been posted as AIG Operations CPO Punjab; DPO Sialkot Mustansar Feroz has been posted as DPO Mianwali while Hassan Asad Alvi has been posted as DPO Sialkot. DPO Okara Omer Saeed Malik has been posted as DPO DG Khan while Akhtar Farooq has been asked to report to the CPO. SSP Operations Lahore Faisal Shahzad has been posted as DPO Okara while Zahid Nawaz has been posted as AIG Inspection CPO Punjab. Meanwhile, Addl SP Operations Cantt Lahore Furqan Bilal has been transferred and posted as Addl SP City Division Gujranwala; Deputy Director Admin Elite Force Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry has been posted as Addl SP Investigation Cantt Lahore while Ali Bin Tariq has been posted as SP Investigation Kasur.