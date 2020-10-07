NAB files 10 references in fake bank accounts scam

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has filed 10 corruption references in a fake bank accounts scam. Out of total of 43 fake account cases, 12 cases are at investigation stage, while 21 are at inquiry stage. From fake accounts, the NAB has recovered Rs23 billion through plea bargain and land. According to a NAB report, the fake account accused included former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, directors m/s Zardari Group, Omni Group, Khawaja Anwer Majeed, Chief Executive Omni Group, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Group, Chief Executive Officer SBCA Manzoor Qadir Kaka, former secretary Special Initiatives Sindh, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, former metropolitan commissioner KMC, Matanat Ali Khan, former metropolitan commissioner Samiuddin Siddique, former DG Parks and Horticulture KMC, Liaquat Ali Khan, former Administrator KMC Muhammad Hussain Syed, former president Sindh Bank Bilal Shaikh, and former president Arif Habib, Hussain Lawai. According to NAB, 52 accused of fake accounts case included Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Omni Group, Bilal Shaikh, Hussain Lawai and others. The arrest warrants of 64 accused have so far been issued in fake account case. Twelve accused have been declared absconders, 18 have been awarded sentences in accordance with plea bargain law, according to which they have been declared ineligible for any government post for 10 years. The names of 168 accused included Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Yusuf Raza Gilani, Faryal Talpur, Khawaja Anwer Majeed and others have been placed in exit control list (ECL). Zardari has been nominated in four cases, Nawaz and Gilani in one case each, and Anwer Majeed in nine.