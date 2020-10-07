Punjab okays import of 300,000 tonnes of sugar

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday decided to abolish the local governments licensing fee for professionals and approved necessary amendments to Punjab Local Government Act 2019 for bringing necessary changes in licensing regime to ensure ease of doing business.

The Punjab Cabinet meeting was held at CM Office with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair.

It also approved the import of 300,000 tones of sugar through Trading Corporation of Pakistan along with allowing the food department to enter into an agreement with TCP for purchasing imported sugar. Amendment to Sugar Factories Control Act 1950 was granted to authorise the Punjab government to fix zone-wise dates for starting the crushing season.

The meeting constituted the ministerial committee to submit recommendations within three days for fixing sugarcane price. The meeting decided to remove Section 4 of Punjab Privatisation Board Act 2010 so that divisional commissioners could supervise the auction process of state lands.

Amendment to policy for granting proprietary rights in lease schemes for temporary farming was approved and the farmers can submit their applications up to 31 December.

The meeting approved to declare smog calamity and decided to include it in Punjab Calamities Act 1958; approved to de-notify the gazette notification dated 16 March, 2016, about allotment of land to South Punjab Forest Company and decided to transfer the assets of South Punjab Forest Company.