Opp is thief, not seditionist: Registering sedition case wrong, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the government or the prime minister had nothing to do with any sedition FIR [first information report], registered against Nawaz Sharif, adding that someone related to the PML-N supremo might have done that.

Briefing the media after the federal cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said “we have not given any certificate of treason to anyone”. He said the opposition leaders looted the country and deprived it of its wealth, but we did not say that they were seditionists.

Shibli said various issues were reviewed in the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

He said PM Imran was neither "free" enough to get registered cases against the opposition neither does he go after FIRs.

He said that so many FIRs were (registered) in the country. “If all those were registered on the orders of prime minister, or if he knew about all those FIRs,” asked the minister, adding that “You can file an FIR against me after leaving from here. Please don’t involve the prime minister or the government in this (matter) at all. “There is a possibility their own people might have done it,” he quipped.

Shibli continued that the government of Punjab would investigate and find out who lodged the FIR.

He made it clear that a person, whether he remained a prime minister thrice or for three thousand times, would be taken to task if he would commit anything wrong, or violate the law of the land. If he would commit corruption, he would not deserve any relaxation at all, the minister added.

He pointed out that Nawaz Sharif not only faced charges but was also convicted by a law court.

The minister alleged the past rulers indulged in corruption and amassed wealth and were not above the law. Even if Prime Minister Imran Khan would do anything wrong, he would also be dealt with according to the law. He added, “Our fight is against those who exploited Pakistan for their personal interests.” He also said that Imran Khan would not come under pressure from the opposition, as his all assets and everything was in Pakistan.

The minister clarified that the prime minister had not called himself the "only patriot" in the country. He added that it has been proved "everywhere" and at the international level that he is a "patriot".

He said Pakistan had the option of two leaders, Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif. Comparing the two leaders, Faraz said it was easy to manipulate a leader who has assets in a foreign country.

"When you have assets in another country then your foreign policy, even though it is in your national interest, you won't be able to pursue it because of your clash of interest," Faraz said.

He said in the case of Imran Khan, he is a leader "who does not do corruption and neither he has any businesses". He added that Pakistan's enemies cannot bring Imran Khan under "international pressure" because whatever he has is in Pakistan.

“We have no issue with the opposition. We are doing our job, but the corrupt would not be spared,” the minister warned.

The minister said the cabinet meeting was informed that the economic indicators were going well, large-scale manufacturing and current account deficit had improved and ongoing expenditure deficit has been under control for two consecutive months.

He said the cabinet reviewed the situation in relation to daily-use items and expressed concern over the price-hike while Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered for evolve a comprehensive strategy to bring down prices of essential items.

Shibli Faraz said the cabinet meeting noted with concern that the provincial authorities had failed badly to control price-hike. The ministers also complained about ever increasing prices of daily-use items.

The minister said the PM expressed serious concerns over rising prices of edible items, as the cabinet was given detailed briefing about stocks of wheat and sugar in the country. It was informed that sufficient quantity of these commodities was available in the country.

He claimed wheat prices were higher in Sindh due to provincial government's reluctance to release the stock. The prime minister issued directions for launching a crackdown on those causing artificial shortage of commodities and checking stocks in sugar mills.

The cabinet was briefed that target of cotton crop for current year could not be achieved due to massive losses inflicted by rains and floods.

The cabinet approved to have coordination with provincial governments, police and other law-enforcement agencies to ensure security measures on occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The meeting was informed that despite liabilities of Rs400 billion and difficult situation, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had increased its revenue up to Rs7.6 billion. He said the cabinet lauded performance of the PIA in bringing back 250,000 stranded Pakistanis from abroad in the wake of coronavirus.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar briefed the meeting about economic indicators, which were showing positive signs. Likewise, he noted foreign remittances had increased beyond the government expectations and current account deficit was continuously under control for the last two months.

The foreign exchange reserves had reached $20 billion, he added.

Asad Omar said that importing wheat would make flour cheaper. The cabinet also decided to launch a crackdown on those involved in increasing sugar prices.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed presented a plan for rehabilitation and reconstruction of railways and pension of employees in the meeting. He told the meeting that rehabilitation of Karachi Circular Railway would be complete in three phases.

Later, the cabinet approved railways rehabilitation plan.

About the political situation in the country, Shibli Faraz said opposition's narrative was similar to that of the enemies of Pakistan as opposition leaders were talking as if they were rivals of Pakistan. He said those going with the narrative of the enemies of the country could not be called patriots.

"We will infer that you are speaking the enemy's language. We have not said who is a traitor and who is not a traitor," said Faraz.

He noted India was trying its best to push Pakistan to the black list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Pakistan's adversaries, he pointed out, were attempting to weaken our institutions to create a situation prevailing in Libya, Iraq, and Afghanistan; they wanted to create chaos, political instability and economic unrest in Pakistan.

To a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was working for a developed and corruption-free Pakistan and an impartial and transparent accountability would continue in the country. He said all citizens were equal in the eyes of law.

Foreign investment, he noted, was also satisfactory and the government wanted more foreign investors to come here, adding that the meeting expressed concern over rise in prices of daily-use items. It also regretted that rains had damaged crops and increased prices, and also affected cotton production and climate change. Cotton production targets will not be met, it noted with concern.

Shibli Faraz said that PML-N’s Muhammad Zubair said he would be the spokesperson for the party till the fall of the PTI government. “I congratulate him on becoming the lifetime spokesperson for the party,” he said sarcastically.

The cabinet endorsed decision of the ECC meeting, held on Sept 30, but deferred the decision regarding electricity and gas tariff.