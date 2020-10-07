close
Wed Oct 07, 2020
DC assumes office

LAHORE: Newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik has taken charge of his post and started his regular work here Tuesday. Immediately after taking charge, he had an introductory meeting with all officers of the DC office. He directed them to work diligently and use all resources and energy to provide relief to people.

