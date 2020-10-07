DC assumes office

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik has taken charge of his post and started his regular work here Tuesday. Immediately after taking charge, he had an introductory meeting with all officers of the DC office. He directed them to work diligently and use all resources and energy to provide relief to people.