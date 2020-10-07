ETPB geo-tagging properties

LAHORE: the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) on the recommendations of its task force has initiated geo-tagging to secure and look after agriculture and urban properties at 7,582 places in the country. The ETPB under the supervision of its Chairman Dr Aamer Ahmed has made rules and regulations pertaining to geo-tagging while officials in all districts have also been informed, said a spokesman. ETPB Chairman Dr Aamer Ahmed said the step would help increase the revenue of the trust besides securing its assets.