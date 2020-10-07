Slain woman identified

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 26-year-old pregnant woman whose body was found on Sialkot Motorway on June 26 has been identified as Javeria. She was a resident of Muzaffargarh. Police have arrested Javeria's brothers and father, suspecting that they had killed her for honour. The victim was pregnant. Her sackpacked body was recovered from Motorway.