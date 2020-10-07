close
Wed Oct 07, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2020

Slain woman identified

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2020

LAHORE: A 26-year-old pregnant woman whose body was found on Sialkot Motorway on June 26 has been identified as Javeria. She was a resident of Muzaffargarh. Police have arrested Javeria's brothers and father, suspecting that they had killed her for honour. The victim was pregnant. Her sackpacked body was recovered from Motorway.

