close
Wed Oct 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2020

Man arrested impersonating cop

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2020

LAHORE: Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate area police claimed to have arrested an accused person who used to impersonate Elite commando and sometimes cop of CTD. He has been identified as Abdul Sattar, a resident of Bostan Colony, Kot Lakhpat. He also used to display sophisticated weapons on social media to spread terror. A case has been registered against him. Further investigation is under way.

Latest News

More From Pakistan