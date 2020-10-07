Man arrested impersonating cop

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate area police claimed to have arrested an accused person who used to impersonate Elite commando and sometimes cop of CTD. He has been identified as Abdul Sattar, a resident of Bostan Colony, Kot Lakhpat. He also used to display sophisticated weapons on social media to spread terror. A case has been registered against him. Further investigation is under way.