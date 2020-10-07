Teenage girl ‘who stole bikes under the guise of boy’ arrested

KARACHI: The police on Tuesday arrested a teenage girl who allegedly stole motorcyles in the city while disguising herself as a boy. The Mauripur police said the arrested girl had been identified as 18-year-old Binish who used to steal motorcycles along with her two accomplices 14-year-old Chohto and 20-year-old Basit who are yet to be arrested. The girl is said to be a resident of Lyari and she practised boxing. She, however, denied the accusations and said that she did not steal any motorcycle but someone had given a stolen motorcycle to her. She said she was arrested because police recovered the stolen motorcycle from her possession. Meanwhile, police claimed that the three-member gang used to snatch or steal motorcycles of new models and they were also looking for the dealers to whom the gang sold those motorcycles.