‘Fix a Leak’ campaign

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday launched a campaign “Fix a Leak” week for creating awareness among citizens about the importance of water and to prevent it from being wasted.

On direction by the Punjab Housing Department, specially designed banners were put up at the LDA office in Johar Town. Leaflets carrying information about the importance of water were also distributed among the visitors at One Window Cell. Thousands gallons of water are lost every year. Millions of people lose their drinking water due to its wastage. Start to stop the wastage of water from your home and leak kitchens, bathrooms, laundry, lawn etc. Get the plumbing repaired. Only 2.5% of the total water available on the planet is clean water. Water leakage causes millions of gallons of water to be lost every year. A single tap of water in the house can cause up to 100 gallons of water per day.