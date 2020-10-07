Redress complaints on PM Portal: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the provincial and district authorities to address complaints from the Prime Minister Complaint Portal on a priority basis.

Addressing the CEOs conference here Tuesday, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that no negligence would be tolerated in performance on Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in any district. Everyone in the country has praised the role of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff during the pandemic. The complaints received via Prime Minister Complaint Portal must be addressed on priority basis, she said, adding that all the CEOs must personally supervise activities to control corona, polio and dengue in their respective districts. The treatment of patients in districts hospitals is government’s first priority. The CEOs must ensure controlling communicable diseases and their foremost priority must be to lead public health initiatives in their districts. Hundreds of thousands of patients are receiving medicines through vertical programmes in Punjab, she added.