YDA resolution against PMC

LAHORE: The Young Doctors Association (YDA), Punjab, has passed a

unanimous resolution against establishment of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) after replacing the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), which is being touted as a conspiracy against medical education in the country. Addressing a seminar at Services Hospital on Tuesday, which was attended by a large number of doctors from all over Punjab, YDA President Dr Salman Haseeb said that the government had

increased the number of exams instead of focusing on improving the standard of education and training of medical/dental students in the country.

He alleged that Prime Minister’s Office was posting favourites in the newly set up PMC, which was tantamount to violation of merit and mandate of the medical community.