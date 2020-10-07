Minister for special attention to people with mental illnesses

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid emphasised the need to provide special attention to people facing mental illnesses. She was speaking at World Health Day seminar held here at King Edward Medical University Tuesday.

Present on the occasion were King Edward Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam, Dr Ayesha Shaukat, Dr Bilqis and Dr Ali Hashmi, faculty members and students. KEMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal welcomed the minister in the event.

Dr Yasmin Rashid appreciated KEMU vice-chancellor for organising the event on World Mental Health Day. The day reminds us to take care of people facing mental illnesses; mental health is as important as physical health, she said adding entire families of people suffering from mental illnesses suffer.

Hundreds of thousands of people suffer from mental illnesses in Pakistan and these patients require attention of everyone, she said.