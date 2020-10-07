Sharjah ruler’s spouse announces contribution for SKMCH

ISLAMABAD: Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammed Al Qasimi, spouse of Ruler Sharjah, has announced contribution of Dhs4.4 million (Rs197 million) for the procurement of state-of-the-art medical equipment to facilitate the commencement of surgical oncology services at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) Peshawar.

Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammed Al Qasimi is chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), and Founder and Royal Patron of the Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP), the Ameera Fund, a global fund run collaboratively by FOCP and TBHF.

The contribution aims to support the leading humanitarian efforts of the SKMCH&RC Peshawar by helping to enhance the facility’s overall capacity to offer specialised care to more patients, especially in the surgical field, and furthers the hospital’s goal of offering financial support to 75 percent of its patients. The collaboration follows Sheikha Jawaher’s visit to Pakistan in February this year when she met with several humanitarian organisations including the SKMCH&RC in Lahore.

Commenting on FOCP’s role in paving the way for the enhancement of surgical oncology services at SKMCH&RC, Sawsan Jafar, chairperson of FOCP’s board of directors, confirmed that the efforts of Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi in driving an effective global humanitarian response and delivering sustainable healthcare projects stems from the values of responsible giving ingrained in our socially conscious Emirati society. The UAE Ambassador, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi has maintained that the contribution aims to support the leading humanitarian efforts of the SKHRC.

Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO of the centre expressed gratitude for the contribution by the Ameera Foundation. He pointed out that the donation would take the centre a step forward towards its goal of alleviating the suffering of cancer patients and fulfilling their healthcare needs. The centre represents a window of hope to tens of thousands of cancer patients in the KP and across the country, particularly low-income patients who cannot afford to pay for the treatment.

The fund was launched by Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi to honour the contributions of the late humanitarian activist, Ameera Bin Karam, in supporting cancer patients in the UAE and abroad.