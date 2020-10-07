Sh Rashid should stay within his limits: Sana

LAHORE: Punjab PML-N President Rana Sanaullah has said Sheikh Rashid should stay in his limits and the way he is addressing Maryam Nawaz will cost him heavy.Talking to the media here on Tuesday, he said Sheikh Rashid should remain within his limits. He will have to suffer if he crosses the limits. Addressing Maryam Nawaz will cost him heavy.

“I have seen Sheikh Rashid waving his tail behind Nawaz Sharif. He sought to join the PML-N. Key PML-N leaders recommended allowing him to join the party. I had asked Nawaz Sharif to include him in the party, otherwise he will spread filth,” Sanaullah said.

He said government lies will not work now. The narrative of corruption was brought only against the PML-N leadership. Now they involved Nawaz Sharif in a treason case after the corruption narrative fizzled out.

He claimed that Imran Khan is behind the cases against the AJK prime minister and the entire PML-N leadership. He alleged the government has launched a propaganda blitz against the PML-N leadership. The man who was elected prime minister for three times has been declared a traitor, which is deplorable.