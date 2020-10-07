‘No closure of educational institutions from 15th’

Islamabad: The government has denied reports suggesting the imminent closure of educational institutions over growing cases of coronavirus among students and teachers.

“Fake news being circulated on social media that educational institutions will be closed on Oct 15. No truth in this," Federal Education and Professional Training Minister Shafqat Mehmood said in a twitter message.

Punjab education minister Murad Raas also rubbished such reports. “Public and Private Schools of Punjab to remain open as scheduled. Schools closing on October 15th is completely false. Please strictly follow SOPs,” he said in a tweet.

The statements come amid rumours about the closure of educational institutions over detection of coronavirus cases, especially in Sindh. The countrywide educational institutions reopened last month after remaining closed for six months over pandemic. On Sept 29, Education minister Shafqat Mehmood had said only one per cent of the COVID-19 rate had been reported in educational institutions since their reopening.