‘Macroeconomic situation heading towards difficult phase’

ISLAMABAD: With an increasing political tussle between the government and opposition parties, Pakistan’s macroeconomic situation is heading towards a difficult phase on both internal and external fronts, leaving no other solution but to re-negotiate with the IMF to get lenient conditions to free the economy from suffocation.

Pakistan’s leading economist Dr Hafeez A Pasha suggested to the PTI-led government for convincing the IMF to slash down the FBR target from Rs4,963 billion to Rs4,500 billion because the FBR’s envisaged growth in revenue by 23 percent would prove simply impossible.

He also warned of the looming balance of payment crisis as the capital account position was worsening and that’s why the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan dropped by over $300 million on the week ended on September 25, 2020.

“The heavy repayments on external account may further aggravate the situation in coming months despite improved current account deficit so far. The repayment on external debt is worsening capital accounts,” Dr Hafeez A Pasha said when The News contacted him for seeking his comments on the overall macroeconomic situation on Tuesday.

Dr Pasha said that the FBR’s tax collection stood at Rs1,004 billion in the first quarter (July-Sept) period of the current fiscal year against Rs959 billion in the same period of the last fiscal, indicating a 4 percent growth or absolute increase of Rs45 billion. The government envisaged Rs1,000 billion increase in order to achieve the desired target of Rs4,963 billion, so how the FBR was going to collect Rs950 billion additional revenues in the remaining period of the ongoing fiscal year.

He said that the FBR’s tax collection had increased because of increased imports in rupee value and increased petroleum levy because of which the GST collection also improved. Despite achieving four percent growth, he said it was less than the nominal growth as the CPI based inflation went up by 9 percent.

He was of the view that the Ministry of Finance wrongly conceded higher FBR collection target at a time when the IMF high-ups in Washington were extending support to the idea of fiscal stimulus but in Pakistan fiscal suppression was the prescription of the IMF program. He advised the Ministry of Finance to negotiate tough with the IMF to reduce the FBR target from Rs4,963 billion to Rs4,500 billion maximum, otherwise the IMF would insist upon presenting a mini budget when the stalled IMF program would be revived. He said that there were fears of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, so the government must convince the IMF to show a lenient attitude on Pak economic performance.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan always listens to him seriously when he talks about reforms. He said that he had proposed to the PM in one of his recent interactions to go ahead with imposition of additional tax on agriculture income and property sector because Pakistan was passing through a difficult situation but sectors earning profit were contributing peanuts to the national exchequer. He said that the good suggestions evaporated when they were brought before the bureaucrats.

He said that increased political uncertainty was causing harm to the economy as the best performing stock market had turned into the worst because of lingering political tension. The stock market had tumbled because of increasing uncertainty, he added.

He said that the capital account position was worsening as the foreign exchange reserves had declined by over $300 million last week because of increased foreign loan repayments. He opposed the government’s move to go ahead with launching Euro/Sukuk bonds in the international market to fetch $2 billion and said that it might prove expensive. He suggested to the government to go to the international market for issuing international bonds after reviving the IMF program.