Court initiates action to declare Suleman Shahbaz PO

LAHORE: An accountability court has initiated proceedings to declare PML-N President Shahbaz Sharifâ€™s son Suleman Shahbaz a proclaimed offender in assets beyond means and money-laundering references against the Shahbaz family.

In written orders, the court stated that it is evident that accused Suleman Shahbaz, his mother Nusrat Shahbaz and sister Rabia Imran are deliberately avoiding receiving their non-bailable arrest warrants.

Though the court has started proceedings to declare Suleman a proclaimed offender, the court in its orders stated that the proceedings against Nusrat and Rabia have been stopped at the request of their counsel.

Previously, the counsel of Nusrat Shahbaz and Rabia Imran had requested the court to stop proceedings of declaring proclaimed offenders against his clients, assuring the court that they will appear before the court.

The written order stated that Shahbaz Sharif, who is currently in the NAB custody, be served food with dignity. It said that he is the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and must be accorded respect. It is pertinent to mention here that Suleman is also a proclaimed offender in the Ramzan Sugar mills case for the last two years.

INP adds: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigating PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his family over alleged money-laundering and assets beyond means on Tuesday revealed that he gave and received lavish gifts worth hundreds of millions of rupees.

According to the corruption watchdogâ€™s documents, he gave away presents worth over Rs 242 million to his wife and children and received more than Rs 42.6 million worth of gifts from his sons. Shahbaz gifted a piece of land measuring 749 Kanals to his wife Nusrat Shahbaz. He received 867 Kanals and 18 Marlas from his mother and 748 Kanals and 19 Marlas from his father as gifts.

He gave Rs 171.2 million to his son Suleman Shahbaz in 2011-12 and Rs 10.7 million to Hamza in 2013. He gave a present of Rs 24 million plot in DHA to his wife Tehmina Durrani in 2015.