VC SALU holds meetings with section heads to improve working

SUKKUR: Vice-Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto chaired various meetings with the section heads of different departments along with other staff in order to discuss future plan to build soft image of the university.

In the first meeting, Director Finance SALU Nisar Ahmed Noonari briefed the vice-chancellor about the financial situation of the university, position of grants received from Sindh government, Higher Education Commission, financial deficit and pending liabilities. Meanwhile, Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto stressed the need for financial management and advised the director finance to take assertive measures to control the expenditure and ensure timely disbursement of salaries.

The vice-chancellor also had a meeting with Chief Security Officer Tarique Bhatti, who briefed him on issues pertaining to security management of the university. He directed the security officials to functionalise monitoring equipment, including CCTV cameras, walkthrough gates and other gadgets. In the third meeting, Controller Examinations Ghulam Shabbir Phulpoto informed the VC that the online submission of examination forms was functionalized. The VC SALU directed to conduct examinations as per Covid-19 SOPs.