Committee to protect minorities’ rights holds meetings in Sindh

SUKKUR: Chairman Parliamentary Committee to Protect Minorities from Forced Conversions Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday held meetings with the representatives of minorities belonging to Sukkur, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Ghotki, Sanghar, Larkana, Hyderabad and other cities.

Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said the rights of minorities should be protected accordingly to the Constitution, saying the committee thoroughly overviewed the recommendations of the minority members about the forced conversion of religion to marry. He said the purpose of holding meetings with the members of minorities and others is to make a comprehensive mechanism on the controversial subject of forced conversation of the religion.

Senator Anwar said Islam is a religion of peace and never taught to force anyone to convert his/her faith as there was no compulsion in religion, saying the proposals were received from the minority. He said the committee had received many complaints of forced conversion of religion, especially female members of the minority community. He said the committee after completing homework on the complaints will contact respective officials to address their grievances. The committee comprised Lal Chand Malhi, Kail Das Kohistani, Ramesh Lal, Naveed Aamir, Dr Ashok Kumar and others.

Meanwhile, the DCs, DIGPs and SSPs of their respective districts attended the meeting proposing to strengthen the minorities’ rights, while the representatives of minorities hailing from Sindh also presented their proposals.