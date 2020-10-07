Bajaur lawyers want action against colleague

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHAR: The District Bar Association, Bajaur, have asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council to cancel the licence of a lawyer who was involved in rumpus and clash during the oath taking ceremony of the DBA. Speaking at a meeting held here at the barroom, the participants said that one Misbahullah advocate was involved in creating a problem and the subsequent clash, which earned a bad name for the entire lawyer fraternity. They said that the lawyer had caused injuries to DBA secretary and other members.