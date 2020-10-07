Bajaur lawyers want action against colleague

KHAR: The District Bar Association, Bajaur, have asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council to cancel the licence of a lawyer who was involved in rumpus and clash during the oath taking ceremony of the DBA. Speaking at a meeting held here at the barroom, the participants said that one Misbahullah advocate was involved in creating a problem and the subsequent clash, which earned a bad name for the entire lawyer fraternity. They said that the lawyer had caused injuries to DBA secretary and other members.