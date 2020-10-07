Covid-19: 26 Karachi localities declared hotspots

KARACHI: The coronavirus hotspots across the city rose to 26, according to the Sindh health department, as Covid-19 cases continue to surge across the city, Geo News reported.

Over 170 coronavirus cases were reported over the last 24 hours in Karachi. According to the provincial health department, Karachi district central's hot spots rose to eight whereas four areas from district Malir have been declared as hot spots. Five areas each of the city's district Korangi and East have been included as hot spot areas.

Two areas each of district south and district west were also declared hotpot areas. The active number of Covid-19 cases in Karachi has climbed to 2,162.