‘Redress complaints’ on PM Portal: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the provincial and district authorities to address complaints from the Prime Minister Complaint Portal on a priority basis.

Addressing the CEOs conference here Tuesday, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that no negligence would be tolerated in performance on Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in any district. Everyone in the country has praised the role of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff during the pandemic.

The complaints received via Prime Minister Complaint Portal must be addressed on priority basis, she said, adding that all the CEOs must personally supervise activities to control corona, polio and dengue in their respective districts. The treatment of patients in districts hospitals is government’s first priority. The CEOs must ensure controlling communicable diseases and their foremost priority must be to lead public health initiatives in their districts. Hundreds of thousands of patients are receiving medicines through vertical programmes in Punjab, she added.

Present in the meeting were Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (r) Usman Younis, Secretary Health South Punjab Ajmal Bhatti, Special Secretary Saqib Mannan, Director General Health Services Dr Haroon Jehangir, Additional Secretary (Technical) PSH Department Dr Asim Altaf, CEOs of all districts of Punjab whereas Medical Superintendants of DHQ and THQ hospitals, and divisional directors joined via a video link.

Secretary PSH Department Captain (r) Usman Younis presented the agenda items of the conference. A district-wise detailed review of the performance on KPIs was presented. DG health Services Dr Haroon Jehangir highlighted the importance of achieving respective targets for each district in his welcome address. The performance of districts was evaluated vis-à-vis pandemic, polio eradication, complaint management system, vertical programmes, monitoring and evaluation, procurement of medicines and other issues.

Later, Secretary PSH Department said, “We conduct a monthly analysis of performance of every districts of Punjab. Quality treatment is being ensured in all districts of Punjab. All complaints on service delivery must be immediately addressed at district level. The CEOs must take full responsibility to ensure compliance on attendance and service delivery and supervise cleanliness at facilities especially janitorial services.”