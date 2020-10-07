Lakki SHO among four cops booked

LAKKI MARWAT: The police booked four cops, including station house officer (SHO), for being involved in smuggling drugs in the limits of Gambilla Police Station, official sources said on Tuesday.

They said that acting on a tip-off, the police started checking vehicles on the Indus Highway near Gambilla Police Station and signalled a mini truck to stop. On thorough search, the police seized a bag filled with 120 kilogram hashish from the truck driver, Ayub Khan, resident of Khurram Agency.

They said that the police party including SHO Irfan Khan, Constables Safeehullah, Zubair Khan and Habibure Rehman took Rs1.6 million cash from the accused driver and showed only three kilogram drugs recovery.

Taking serious note of the incident, DPO Abdur Rauf Qaiserani directed the police to nominate SHO and three Constables along with the smuggler in the first information report and launch investigation.