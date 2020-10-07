Sirajul Haq warns govt against dubbing opponents traitors

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has warned the government against distributing treason certificates among its political opponents.

Registration of sedition case could prove fatal for the country, he said in a statement from Mansoora on Tuesday, adding that the rulers should prove their own loyalty with the country before declaring its opponents traitors and booking them on sedition charges.

The present regime, he alleged, left no stone unturned in destroying the institutions and damaging the economy. Their every move in past two years, he added, turned the life of the people miserable and distorted the image of the country at international level.

The rulers, he alleged, failed to challenge the Indian designs in the region. It could not control inflation and made thousands of people jobless during two years, he said. And in the overall situation, he said, the PTI government started blaming its opponents as agent of the enemies of the country. He said the masses were no more ready to buy the narrative of the government.

The past rulers, he said, also adopted the same tactics which led to their packing from the power. He emphasised the need to end the campaign started by the government, warning it could put adverse impact on the country’s politics.