Hot, dry weather forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions continued to prevail in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas during the day. Tuesdayâ€™s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 42Â°C while in Lahore, it was 36Â°C and minimum was 21.8Â°C.