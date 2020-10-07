Cabinet approves amendments to Punjab LG Act 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday decided to abolish the local government licensing fee for professionals and approved necessary amendments to Punjab Local Government Act 2019 for bringing necessary changes in the licensing regime to ensure ease of doing business.

The Punjab Cabinet meeting was held at CM Office with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair. It also approved the import of 300,000 tones of sugar through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan along with allowing the food department to enter into an agreement with TCP for purchasing imported sugar.

Amendment to Sugar Factories Control Act 1950 was granted to authorise the Punjab government to fix zone-wise dates for starting the crushing season. The meeting constituted the ministerial committee to submit recommendations within three days for fixing sugarcane prices.

The meeting decided to remove Section 4 of the Punjab Privatisation Board Act 2010 so that divisional commissioners could supervise the auction process of state lands. Amendment to policy for granting proprietary rights in lease schemes for temporary farming was approved and the farmers can submit their applications up to 31 December. The meeting approved to declare smog calamity and decided to include it in Punjab Calamities Act 1958.