Alpine Club resumes activities after pandemic break

Islamabad : Alpine Club of Pakistan, after having halted its activities due to Government restrictions in the backdrop of COVID-19 has resumed its activities. The climbers, hikers, and families including girls, boys, and kids participated in three activities organized at Islamabad.

The first event of Eco Hike was organized at Margallah Hills Saidpur wherein the participants not only enjoyed the scenic beauty of Hills which has improved a lot due to frequent rains.

There is a significant increase in the growth of plants and trees and many springs which were dried out are now flowing with abundant water in the streams and channels.

The birds and monkeys were also witnessed more frequently.

Following, the Prime Minister’s vision of Clean Green Pakistan, the participants picked up trash from the trek and disposed of properly at Saidpur village.

The young boys, girls, and kids also given orientation on Rock Climbing by Internationally trained Coaches.

They learnt the basic art of Rock Climbing abut knots, equipment, and various moves on Rocks and skills including safety measures adopted while climbing rocks. The sport climbers resumed their fitness training and practice sessions at the ACP sport climbing wall situated in Pakistan Sports Board Complex, Islamabad. The athletes from Punjab, KP, Islamabad, AJK, and GB participated in both the sessions of fitness and practice.

Zaheer from KP, the national champion and international athlete said, “he and other climbers are very happy as ACP has made the wall operational and we are back to our wall to improve our performance and prepare ourselves for forthcoming national and international climbing competitions,” he said.

President ACP Abu Zafar Sadiq while addressing the participants appreciated their love for sports and physical health. He stressed the importance of following the SoPs to ensure the safety of the participants.

He warned that violators of SoPS would not be allowed to continue their activities with the ACP.

He assured the climbers that with the limited resources, ACP is doing its best for athlete development and promotion of healthy activities among the youth.

At the occasion, Karrar Haideri, Secretary, ACP, Akram Awan, Treasurer, Abdul Qadir, Executive Member and Najeeb Khattak, Fitness Coach of the ACP were also present at the occasion.