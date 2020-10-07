47th meeting of the Quality Control Board held

Islamabad: 47th meeting of the Quality Control Board Islamabad was held here on Tuesday under the Chairmanship of Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Dr Zaeem Zia DHO Islamabad, Zafar Iqbal Deputy Secretary (Tech) Ministry of National Health Services Islamabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Islamabad, Additional Director Quality Assurance and Labs DRAP, Dr Hamid Iqbal Cardiologist, Dr Arifullah (Pharmacologist) and Amna Bibi Senior Chief Pharmacist and concerned drug inspectors.

According to a statement issued by the district health office, Secretary Board Sardar Shabbir Ahmed presented 17 cases of violation of the Drug Act, 1976/DRAP Act 2012 before the board for seeking decision.

The board also deliberated upon the proposal for establishment of Drug Testing Laboratory in ICT to improve the quality control activities of drugs. Furthermore, creation of more posts of drug inspectors in Islamabad was also recommended and health department was asked to move a summary accordingly. The Drug Control Section of the health department was also directed to gear up the campaign against violators of Drug Act, 1976 in Islamabad.