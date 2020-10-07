Mayor Anser resigns

Islamabad: Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz Tuesday resigned from his post, four months ahead of the end of his tenure.

The mayor forwarded his resignation from the coveted post to Chief Election Commissioner M J Sikandar Sultan Raja for further action. He shared a copy of the resignation on his official Twitter handle.

“I Sheikh Anser Aziz hereby resign as Mayor, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad with immediate effect,” the copy of resignation letter read.