6 SHOs reshuffled

Rawalpindi : CPO (Rawalpindi) DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis taking notice about the rising crimes in the city, reshuffled six Station House Officers (SHOs) of Rawalpindi Police Stations on Tuesday.

As per notifications issued from spokesperson Rawalpindi, Inspector Yasir Matloob deputed in Rawat, SI Yasir Abbas in Wah Cantt, SI Muhammad Gultaj in Taxila, SI Ghazanfar Abbas in Kalar Sayedan, SI Habibur Rehman in Westridge and SI Asim Rasheed in Morgah.

While, SHOs deputed in these police stations ahead of these new appointments including SI Waqas Safeer, SI Zohaib Arif, SI Hassan Raza, Inspector Ijaz Qureshi and Inspector Mehar Mumtaz were instructed to report in Police Lines.

While as per statistics issues from CPO Office Rawalpindi, during September 2020, in crackdown on criminal elements, as many as 858 culprits were arrested in Rawalpindi involved in different serious crimes.

During September, 192 cases were registered in different police stations of Rawalpindi in connection with illegal weapons and subsequently, 197 culprits were arrested and seven Kalashnikovs, 14 rifles, 167 pistols, three revolvers and other tools were recovered.

While, a total of 297 cases were registered against drug pushers and 299 drug dealers were arrested and police recovered 133 kg charas, 10 kg heroin, 1,488 liter liquor. While, 37 criminals of different gangs were also arrested and 37 stolen motorcycles were also recovered, while 12 cases against gambling were also registered and 74 gamblers were arrested subsequently. In crackdowns on proclaimed offenders, 45 offenders of category A and 196 offenders of category B were also arrested during the month of September 2020.