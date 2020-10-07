Allied Schools honors its matric high achievers

Allied Schools held an award ceremony for the Matric High Achievers 2020 of Central Punjab I & II Region. COVID-19 SOPs were strictly followed in the event.

From Allied School Central Punjab-I Region, Subhan Amjad from Daroghawala Campus, Lahore, got 1st position by securing 1074 marks and received Rs10,000 along with a gift pack and a merit certificate. Zahra Fatima from Baghbanpura Campus, Lahore, got 2nd position by securing 1071 marks and received Rs7,000 along with a gift pack and a merit certificate. Mariam Munir from Muridke Campus got 3rd position by securing 1070 marks and received Rs5,000. From Allied School Central Punjab-II Region, Mehreen Rizwan from Grace Campus, Lahore got 1st position by securing 1076 and received Rs10,000. Areeba from Gulberg Campus, Lahore and Abeera Asim from Depalpur Campus got 2nd position by securing 1073 marks and received Rs7,000 each. Ayesha Iqbal from Rafiq Safdar Campus, Sahiwal, and Alka Bahadur from Ghazi Campus, Okara, got 3rd position by securing 1071 marks. ***