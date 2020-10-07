Art exhibition

LAHORE:The 16th Annual Alhamra Young Artists Exhibition has come to an end here on Tuesday.

Renowned artist Imran Qureshi attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest along with Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai and distributed cash prizes and certificates. Ten best position holders included Maleeha Khan, Nasir Farid, Nisa Saeed, Qamar Abbas, Zainab Aziz, Maryam Ansari, Bushra Khalid, Maryam Abdullah and Abida Dhari who were awarded Rs10,000 each along with certificates. Imran Qureshi lauded efforts of Alhamra for promotion of arts. Saman Rai congratulated the winners. Arts and Culture Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that all resources were being utilised to highlight talent.