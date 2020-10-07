Inter Part-II special exams

LAHORE:Intermediate Part-II Special Exams 2020 will start from 10 October for which the Lahore Board has issued roll number slips to the candidates.

A spokesperson for Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore said that roll number slips had been uploaded on the Board’s website as well. He added the BISE had completed all arrangements for the conduct of the said exams. It is pertinent to mention here that Intermediate Part-II Special Exams 2020 was being conducted for the candidates who did not opt for promotion policy of the government in the wake of COVID-19.