Students protest

LAHORE:Dozens of students from University of Home Economics staged a protest demonstration on Tuesday.

The students protested against the administration for not issuing roll number slips for home economics annual exams starting Wednesday (today). The administration informed the protesting students that they were helpless as the roll number slips were to be issued by Punjab University as it was conducting the exams.

Talking to The News, an official from UHE said that before awarding the university status to the College of Home Economics, it was affiliated to Punjab University and exams for its BS Home Economics programme were conducted by PU. The official said that to avoid trouble to students in future the UHE did not offer BS Home Economics programme this year so that those already enrolled complete their studies without problem.

A UHE spokesperson said that the issue of non-issuance of roll number slips was taken up with PU after which the university had announced rescheduling the exams for October 17. He added the PU had also assured that roll number slips would be issued to the students in a couple of days. After an assurance from the administration, the students ended their protest and dispersed peacefully.