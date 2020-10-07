Capt Safdar, Rana Sana bail extended

LAHORE:An Anti-Terrorism Court Tuesday extended the interim bail of PML-N leaders Capt Safdar (retd) and Rana Sanaullah in the NAB office clash case. The court has extended the interim bail of the accused until October 12.

The court has also accepted an application moved by Safdar seeking one-day exemption from personal appearance before the court due to medical reasons. A clash erupted between PML-N workers and law enforcement agencies on August 11, when PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz reached the NAB Lahore office. Later, police booked 300 PML-N workers including Maryam and

187 others.