PML-N dissidents fail to swell up

LAHORE:The group of PML-N dissident MPAs that emerged in March this year has so far failed to swell its strength despite the passage of over seven months.

Is it the stigma of bad governance attributed to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or the uncertainty, unpredictability attached to PTI, so far no other PML-N MPA has joined this group whose strength is still standing at seven, including Jaleel Sharqpuri, Nishat Daha, Ghias-ud-Din, Ashraf Ansari, Faisal Niazi, Muhammad Arshad and Azhar Abbas.

Total number of PML-N MPAs in Punjab is 168 in the House of 371. The PTI leadership claims to have made a big breach in PML-N and in the upcoming days, more dissidents would emerge in Punjab within Nawaz League. Moreover, the government is also optimistic to win more numbers in the upcoming Senate elections scheduled in March next year.

However, the rest of PML-N MPAs in Punjab have so far shown no interest, at least openly to join the dissident group. This is pertinent to mention that in the PML-N dissident group, two members are already quite unpopular in ditching their parties in past. Nishat Khan Daha was the PPP MPA in the year 2008 and he turned his coat towards PML-N by 2012, just weeks before then Senate polls. Daha was warmly welcomed by the PML-N.

In the year 2018, after winning the polls on PML-N ticket, Daha switched loyalty and now siding with PTI. Similarly, Jalil Sharqpuri, who is now the member of PML-N forward bloc had ditched PML-N in past as well. He got elected MNA from Sheikhupura in 2002 and defeated PML-Q founder and President Mian Azhar. After winning the polls, he joined PML-Q. In later years, he was accepted by PML-N again and was pitched as the party candidate in 2018 polls. He won the election and once again ditched PML-N. Besides, Ashraf Ansari, the current member of PML-N dissident group got elected on PML-N ticket in 2013 and 2018.

Currently, he is also seen claiming that he had joined the ruling party camp in negation of the stance of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. However, this is quite interesting that he was seen attending the PML-N rallies of 'Vote Ko Izzat Do' on GT Road and at that time, he was seconding the views of his leader.