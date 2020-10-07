KP crush CP in National T20 Cup

LAHORE: Fine batting by Kamran Akmal and Abdullah Shafique went in vain as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) defeated Central Punjab in their National T20 Cup match at Multan Stadium on Tuesday.

In their chase of 178 for seven set by KP, Central Punjab were all out for 149 in 19.2 overs. Central Punjab’s opener Kamral Akmal scored 47 off 37 balls with four fours and six. Abdulah Shafique scored 43 in 37 balls.

Asif Afridi, Arshad Iqbal, Junaid Khan and Wahab Riaz got two wickets each.

Earlier, opener Fakhar Zaman guided Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 178/7 in 20 overs. He scored 66 off 42 balls, powered by two fours and five sixes.

Fakhar and captain Mohammad Rizwan (23) provided a good start after winning the toss. Mohammad Hafeez made 17 in 14 balls. Shoaib Malik remained not out on 27.

Medium-pacer Ahmed Bashir dismissed three KP batters for 32 runs. Zafar Gohar, Qasim Akram, Ehsan Adil, and Usman Qadir took a wicket each.