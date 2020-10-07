Punjab in race for Second XI title

LAHORE: Southern Punjab defeated Sindh by eight wickets to keep their Second XI National T20 Cup title hopes alive on the sixth day of the single-league competition at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

In the afternoon match, Southern Punjab dismissed Sindh for 109 in 19.5 overs and then raced to victory for the loss of two wickets in 16.1 overs to record their third win in four matches. Southern Punjab improved their net run-rate to 0.416, which can potentially decide the title-winner on the final day of the tournament on Thursday (tomorrow).

Southern Punjab’s Zia-ul-Haq turned the tables on Sindh with figures of 3.5-0-18-4. He received good support from Mohammad Irfan (two for 19) and Dilbar Hussain (two for 24).

For Sindh, Jahid Ali was the top scorer with 30, while captain Fawad Alam contributed 21.

Southern Punjab reached the target thanks to a 99-run second wicket partnership between Zain Abbas (55 not out, 47 balls, one six, eight fours) and Mukhtar Ahmed (44, 41 balls, one six, six fours).

Earlier in the morning fixture, Balochistan, put into bat, collected 152 for five in their allocated 20 overs. Opener Abdul Wahid Bangalzai carried the innings, scoring 90 off 55 balls with four sixes and 11 fours. Together with Ayaz Tasawar (27), Abdul Wahid added 68 runs for the fourth wicket after Balochistan had slipped to 23 for three.

In their chase, Northern lost their way from 87 for two to finish at 133 for six in 20 overs despite a half-century by Nihal Mansoor (51, 48 balls, two sixes, four fours). Shoaib Ahmed was their other notable scorer with 25 runs.

Sindh have won three out of their five matches, but have a poor net run-rate of -0.140.

Central Punjab are also in the hunt for the title, with three wins in four matches with a net run-rate of 0.849.

On Wednesday (today), Southern Punjab will play Balochistan.

In the only match on Thursday, Central Punjab will take on Northern.

If both Punjab sides win their final league matches, they will end up with four wins in five matches with the net run-rate to decide the champions.

Defending champions Northern are winless after three matches.