South Africa matches likely in Lahore, Karachi

LAHORE: Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi’s National Stadium are likely to host the series against South Africa in January 2021.

A official of the PCB told ‘The News’ that talks between the boards have entered the final phase. PCB has also offered Proteas to play matches in Rawalpindi. The series will comprise two ICC Test Championship matches and three T20Is.

CSA will send a security delegation to Pakistan during the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 5 knockout phase to review the bio-secure bubble and SOPs placed by the PCB. The venues will be finalised on the recommendation of the delegation.

The two teams were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in October 2020 in South Africa but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the series was postponed. The series is likely to take place in March after the PSL-6.

It must be noted that South Africa last visited Pakistan in 2007 when they played five ODIs and two Tests.