Banking deposits hit 13-year high of Rs16.5trln till Sept-end

KARACHI: Banking deposits have touched over a decade high of Rs16.5 trillion by the end of September due to growing remittances and lockdown-led savings, a brokerage analyst said on Tuesday.

Deposits of banks grew 18 percent year-on-year and one percent month-on-month by the end of September. The deposits rose 13 percent year-to-date.

“Growth in deposits has been fueled by higher remittances, while lack of business activity due to COVID-19 (cash-based) may have also resulted in increase in bank deposits,” said Fawad Basir, an analyst at Topline Research. Remittances rose 15 percent year-on-year in dollar terms and 27 percent year-on-year in rupee terms.

Investments have grown 19 percent to Rs11.04 trillion by September-end. It was up 25 percent year-to-date compared to 21 percent growth till June-end.

“We expect deposit growth in the range of 12-14 percent during 2020 versus historical 3-year average growth of 11 percent, while we expect advances to grow by around 2 percent during the year,” said Basir.

Investment-to-deposit (IDR) ratio depicted an improvement to 67 percent in September from 66 percent in June and 60 percent in December. The higher IDR was largely due to high interest rates at the start of the year and low appetite for risk (advances) due to COVID-19.

Advances increased only one percent to Rs8.03 trillion by September-end. They were down 2 percent year-to-date.

“This was despite the aggressive cuts in interest rates by the central bank since March as the impact of COVID-19 pandemic reduced the overall risk appetite of banks,” said Basir. “As a result, advance-to-deposit ratio dropped to 49 percent in September from 51 percent in June and 56 percent in December.”

The SBP slashed interest rates by 625 basis points to 7 percent from March to June in response to the coronavirus lockdown for five months. The minimum deposit rate was reduced to 5.5 percent in the first quarter of 2020 from 9.50 percent in the previous quarter.

Low interest rates happen deter depositors, denting deposit growth in the formal banking sector. In a low interest rate environment, money is taken out of deposits and shifted to other instruments with higher returns. Savers look for safe avenues to park money. Moreover, risk-averse individuals are putting money in bank deposits given the high uncertainty due to COVID-19 outbreak, according to the bankers.

Provisioning was also seen a substantial increase as banks opted to increase general provisioning in the wake of COVID-19. The currency in circulation increased 17 percent to Rs6.14 trillion by September due to low interest rates, evasion from tax authorities and incidence of withholding tax on withdrawal of deposits.