FBR enforces advance ruling mechanism

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has implemented the mechanism of advance ruling for avoiding dispute between customs and traders on valuation of goods, besides preventing under-invoicing and mis-declaration, it said on Tuesday.

In order to implement the advance ruling mechanism the FBR has issued draft rules and explained procedures to apply for the facility by importers/exporters.

The law of advance ruling was introduced through Finance Act, 2020. However, necessary rules are issued now to implement the law.

Sources in Pakistan Customs said that the concept of advance ruling was already available in the customs laws. “However, through the Finance Act, 2020 those were totally revamped,” the officials added.

Previously, the mechanism was relevant only in respect of classification for assessment of duties on goods intended to be imported/exported.

Through the Finance Act 2020 the meaning and scope of advance ruling was enhanced to include the determination of classification, origin, the applicability of particular relief/ exemption on goods.

According to the draft rules the FBR will constitute an advance ruling committee, which will be headed by a Customs officer of Grade 21.

“An applicant may apply for advance ruling to determine the value of goods that the person is intending to import or export,” the officials said adding that besides, the person might also seek ruling for classification and origin of goods.

However, as per the draft rules the application for advance ruling should not be already pending before any adjudication authority.

“Once the committee decides an application the advance ruling will remain applicable for one year and will be binding on the customs authorities to accept at the time of clearance,” the officials added.