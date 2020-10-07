Too much on govt’s plate to feed the poor?

LAHORE: Chronically under-nourished segment of society rarely gets any relief as most of the limelight-loving philanthropists in Pakistan instead of reaching out to the deserving wait for them to come knocking on their door.

Chronic hunger remains unaddressed during their entire life. It starts from childhood and leaves its mark on the health and wellbeing of the individual till death.

The contributing factors in childhood malnutrition are low birth weight, inadequate breastfeeding and exclusive breastfeeding, inappropriate complementary feeding, maternal education, lack of proper knowledge of nutrition, micronutrient intake, parity, birth spacing, socioeconomic status, food insecurity, poor sanitation, vaccination, and infectious diseases.

Every day, millions of people in Pakistan eat only the bare minimum of food to keep themselves alive. Every night, they go to bed not certain whether there will be enough food to eat tomorrow.

The uncertainty about where the next meal will come from is called ‘food insecurity’.

On average, a person needs about 1800 kcal per day as a minimum energy intake. Malnutrition prevails in Pakistan both in urban and rural areas.

In the past two years due to the catastrophes like floods, and the loss of government writ, the number of undernourished increased substantially.

Since the income levels in Pakistan are generally so low that most poor families lack resources to lead a balanced healthy life. The poor that are chronically hungry are undernourished.

They do not eat enough to get the energy they need to lead active lives. Their undernourishment makes it hard for them to study, work or perform physical activities. Undernourishment is particularly harmful for women and children.

Undernourished children do not grow as quickly as healthy children. Mentally, they may develop more slowly. Constant hunger weakens the immune system and makes them more vulnerable to diseases and infections.

Mothers living with constant hunger often give birth to underweight and weak babies and are more likely to succumb to death because of hunger. Chronic hunger is not a recent phenomenon in Pakistan. It has been here for decades.

However, in the last two years the problem has exacerbated as the real incomes have declined, inflation has increased, and job opportunities have vanished. It is ironical that the food inflation is higher in rural regions (that grow food for the country) now than urban inflation.

It was Prime Minister Imran Khan who in his inaugural speech drew the attention of the nation towards stunted and wasted children in Pakistan. Unfortunately, the economic conditions have worsened during last two years. In 2018 Pakistan was among the top countries in the world with the highest rates of child malnutrition, and its progress in child nutrition and health remained slower than in other South Asian countries. We do not have latest statistics in this regard but certainly the situation would be worse now.

It is indeed tragic and ironic that Pakistan’s most food-insecure and hungry people are often directly involved in producing food. They cultivate crops on small pieces of land. They rear animals. They do what they can to provide food for their families or earn money at the local produce market. Many have no land of their own and work as hired hands to earn subsistence. Often the work is seasonal, and the family must move or split up to make a living.

The hard work they do does not pay them enough to live even decently. They cannot set anything aside for any emergency. Even when there is enough food, the threat of hunger is always present. Many have no access to electricity and no safe drinking water. Public health facilities, education, and sanitation services available to them are often of low quality.

Pakistan produces enough food for everybody, but many people do not have access to it. It is for the policymakers to make prudent interventions to improve food availability and incomes of the poor by enhancing their productive activities.

Secondly, they should initiate targeted programs that give the neediest families direct and immediate access to food. Victims of catastrophes (current rain havoc in Sindh) are faced with the threat not just of hunger but of outright starvation.

The urban poor constitute another group that is at risk of hunger. They produce little or no food and frequently lack the means to buy food.

Most of them moved from their rural homes to work in cities. The evaporation of jobs in recent recession has made them more vulnerable than the rural poor. Still the rural poor continue to migrate to urban areas, with that the numbers of the urban poor continue to rise.

Urban hunger and access to affordable food in cities is a challenge for the development planners. If it goes unaddressed it can lead to violence and lawlessness.