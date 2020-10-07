Stocks break rout on bargain-hunting

Stocks on Tuesday took a breather as bargain hunters swooped on attractive levels, with mutual funds and banks going on a buying binge later on another rollercoaster day, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.14 percent or 55.01 points to close at 39,127.48 points level, while volumes were little changed at 406.036 million shares, compared to 409.945 million shares in the previous session.

The KSE-All Share trading activity decreased compared to the last trading session as the ready market volumes were down at 401 million shares from 410 million shares.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said "The recent onslaught where index went down by

more than 5 percent during last over one week made equities highly oversold”.

Furthermore, weak holders were on highly leverage positions, selling their stocks to cover up their positions, which resulted in trimming with support arriving and some trigger developments to sustain gains, Ahmad added.

KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a high of 0.05 percent or 8.48 points to end at 16,594.97 points.

Yousuf Saeed, head of research at Darson Securities, said, “The equities closed on an optimistic note compared to the preceding trading session’s devastation”.

Later in the day a buying spree led the benchmark index to hit an intra-day high of 39,349.29 points as a consequence of a sharp recovery in global equities as local stocks were currently highly oversold on technical charts, Saeed added.

Trading activity was recorded in 400 active scrips, of which 236 moved higher, 146 lost, and 18 ended neutral.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said "Stocks showed recovery led by selected scrips across the board amid surging global equities, higher global crude oil prices and speculations ahead of quarter-end earning announcements".

Upbeat cement off-take data, higher FBR tax collection for July-September, easing fiscal deficit, and rupee recovery buoyed the stocks, Mehanti added.

Fahad Rauf, deputy head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, “The equities remained volatile, shedding more than 500 points intraday, but closing in green as investors chose to cherry-pick oversold scrips”.

Unity Foods, up 6.7 percent, announced it was mulling acquiring Reem Rice Mills Pvt Ltd, comprising 100 percent share capital of the company, Rauf added.

“Overall, the gains were led by index heavyweights BAFL, ENGRO, and NBP,” he said adding that cements, OMCs, and engineering cumulatively added 69 points.

The top gainers were Sapphire Fibre, up Rs50.05 to close at Rs732.05/share, and Hinopak Motor, up Rs39.50 to finish at Rs704.32/share, while Nestle Pakistan, down Rs82.50 to close at Rs6,517.50/share, and Service Industries Limited, losing Rs30.78 to close at Rs710.75/share, were the main losers.

With 78.202 million shares, Hascol Petrol was on the top of volumes chart, down Rs0.22 to end at Rs15.85/share, whereas Power Cement with 11.199 million shares was at the bottom, up Rs0.13 to end at Rs8.14/share.