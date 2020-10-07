Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee strengthened further against the dollar on Tuesday on the back of strong inflows and subdued dollar demand from routine buyers, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 164.04 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 164.32. The rupee gained 28 paisas during the session.

The local unit ended higher at 164.20 versus the greenback, compared with 164.50 in the previous session in the open market.

Dealers said the market was not expecting the local currency would continue to rise.

There were speculations that the rupee could weaken to 170 to the dollar by the end of December.

“The domestic currency is gaining due to slowdown in importers’ dollar demand, while healthy inflows from remittances and exports proceeds also bolstered the value of the rupee in the recent days,” the currency dealer said.

“The rupee has room to appreciate by at least 30 to 40 paisas in the coming sessions.”

Dealers said there are strong multilateral inflows, which go in favour of the rupee.