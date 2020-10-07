The PM at the UN

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the UN General Assembly undoubtedly was a conscience rattling discourse regarding the apathy shown by the world community to the anti-Muslim policies pursued by the BJP regime in India and its illegal action in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the likely implications for peace and stability in South Asia.

He also spoke about the cold shoulder response to addressing the rise of Islamophobia in Western countries which threatens inter-faith harmony, and the acquiescence of major countries to the transfer of ill-gotten money from developing countries to their jurisdictions through money laundering.

Like his address to the UN General Assembly last year, the prime minister forcefully reminded the civilized world of their moral and legal obligations to the people of Kashmir in their exercise of their right to self-determination. He was right to point out that Kashmir is admittedly a nuclear flash point and the Indian actions to end the special status of the state, its annexation to the Indian union and the promulgation of the new domicile law to change demographic realities are a brazen violation of the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir, international law as well as the fourth Geneva Convention.

Recounting the anti-Muslim legislative steps taken by the Modi government in India, the massacre of Muslims in Delhi during the protest rallies against the Citizenship Amendment Act under the approving nod of the Indian police, the massacre carried out in Gujarat when Modi was chief minister of the state, Imran Khan rightly likened the RSS ideology to the supremacist ideology of Hitler which had catastrophic consequences. The reality is that the BJP government in India is not only trying to create a Hindu state to the exclusion of Muslims and other minorities but has also spread the tentacles of its hate philosophy to Indian Occupied Kashmir. The people of IO&JK are being persecuted with impunity.

Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of Partition. And Pakistan has an abiding commitment to support the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir in their struggle for freedom from the Indian occupation and ensuring the exercise of their right of self-determination in consonance with the UNSC resolution.

To divert the attention of the world from the situation in the state, India is also committing violations of the ceasefire agreement on a daily basis and according to reliable sources during this year it has committed more than two thousand violations targeting civilian habitats. It also has adopted a belligerent posture against Pakistan and is posing as a war-like state as is evident by the aerial attack last year on an imagined terrorist camp at Balakot which cost India two downed planes and the capture of a pilot. It could have easily escalated into a full-fledged war between the two nuclear states with horrible consequences. But Pakistan saved the situation by showing restraint and getting the situation defused with the help of friendly countries.

Looking at the Indian track record, the prime minister was right on the money to warn the world community and the UN about the lurking dangers to peace and security in the region which as pointed out by him can only be averted through implementation of the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir. He did the right thing to warn India that any indiscretion and aggressive act by it would have a matching response from Pakistan

Nonetheless, it is a matter of great satisfaction that, owing to the diplomatic offensive launched by the PTI government, India has failed to sell its narrative regarding Kashmir being an internal matter. Another positive result of this effort has been that the UNSC after nearly 50 years discussed the issue three times. Though the UN and the international community has not taken any tangible steps to ensure the implementation of the UNSC resolutions or put pressure on India, Kashmir has again emerged as an urgent issue. The international media has also played a sterling role in exposing human rights abuses in Kashmir.

Money laundering is also an issue of global concern because of its adverse implications. As rightly pointed out by the prime minister, money laundering is used for the transfer of ill-gotten money from poor countries to rich countries. It is happening notwithstanding the fact that there are several international protocols to prevent it. The reality is that the countries where this money is going are encouraging it through non-implementation of the anti-money laundering regimes. Many multinational banks are also involved in this scam.

The permeating situation encourages leaders and the business community of third world countries to stash their ill-gotten money in foreign banks, which depletes the resources available to poor countries. Therefore, his demand for the repatriation of this looted money to the countries from where it has been sent has considerable merit. He has in fact thrown a challenge to the international community to take the required preventive measures.

His concern about the rise of Islamophobia which can have serious consequences for social harmony in the societies where it has raised its ugly head cannot be dismissed lightly. No doubt the anti-Muslim feelings in the Western world and the rise of ultra-Right parties is a reaction to the acts of terrorism carried out by some misguided Muslim groups in the name of Islam but the fact is that the majority of Muslims around the world reject this phenomenon in all its manifestation and believe in inter-faith and communal harmony. Islam is a religion of peace and universal brotherhood.

Islamophobia is indeed a very serious issue and needs to be tackled collectively by the world community through administrative action as well as steps designed to promote inter-faith harmony. The UN could take initiative in this regard. Global and regional peace is inextricably linked to the tackling of the three issues pointed out by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The writer is a freelance contributor.

Email: [email protected]